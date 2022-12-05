Commodities

Pakistan still considering offers in 500,000 tonne wheat tender - traders

Credit: REUTERS/FAYAZ AZIZ

December 05, 2022 — 02:17 am EST

Written by Michael Hogan for Reuters ->

HAMBURG, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Pakistan is still considering price offers in its tender to buy 500,000 tonnes of wheat which closed last week with no purchase yet reported, European traders said on Monday.

State buyer the Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) asked trading houses participating in the tender to extend the validity of their price offers until Monday, Dec. 5, traders said. A decision is expected later on Monday, they said.

More participants in the tender, which closed on Wednesday, have agreed to match the lowest price of $372.00 a tonne c&f, European traders said on Thursday.

