Pakistan sovereign dollar bonds extend rally following IMF deal

Credit: REUTERS/Athar Hussain

July 03, 2023 — 04:08 am EDT

Written by Karin Strohecker for Reuters ->

LONDON, July 3 (Reuters) - Pakistan sovereign dollar bonds extended their recent rally on Monday with the shorter-dated maturities rising as much as 1 cent on the dollar, Tradeweb data showed.

The bonds notched sharp gains after the government said on Friday it had secured a $3 billion short-term financial package from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), giving the cash-strapped South Asian economy a long-awaited respite as it teeters on the brink of default.

The 2024 US695847AK91=TE and 2025 bonds US695847AR45=TE saw the biggest gains, both adding just over 1 cent to trade at 72 cents and 55 cents on the dollar respectively, Tradeweb data showed. The 2024 issue is at its highest since August 2022.

