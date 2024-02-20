News & Insights

Pakistan share index rises 1.5% after political power deal

Credit: REUTERS/AKHTAR SOOMRO

February 20, 2024 — 11:54 pm EST

Written by Ariba Shahid for Reuters ->

KARACHI, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Pakistan's benchmark share index .KSE rose 1.5%, more than 900 points, in early trade on Wednesday, according to the Karachi stock exchange website, a day after two major political parties said they had reached a formal agreement to form a coalition government.

The agreement between Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) of three-time Premier Nawaz Sharif ended days of uncertainty and negotiations after an inconclusive election, more than ten days ago.

