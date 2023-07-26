News & Insights

Pakistan sees fiscal deficit narrowing in fiscal 2024

July 26, 2023 — 07:26 am EDT

By Asif Shahzad

ISLAMABAD, July 26 (Reuters) - Pakistan's fiscal deficit is expected to narrow in fiscal 2024 from the previous year's 7.9% of gross domestic product, the government said in an economic report on Wednesday.

The government also said the current account deficit would remain within a sustainable limit and that Pakistan was gearing towards achieving "higher growth" of 3.5% in fiscal year 2024.

The government had earlier estimated the 2024 fiscal deficit at 6.54% in its annual budget presented in June, which according to Finance Minister Ishaq Dar could further improve after new taxation of 215 billion rupee ($750.44 million) ahead of the country clinching a $3 billion IMF deal.

Wednesday's report said annual inflation had declined to 29.4% in June down from 38% recorded in May.

The IMF deal helped avert a near-default by Pakistan on its foreign debt due to an acute balance of payment crisis.

($1 = 286.5000 Pakistani rupees)

(Reporting by Asif Shahzad; Writing by Shivam Patel; Editing by Andrew Heavens and Bernadette Baum)

