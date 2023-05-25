News & Insights

Pakistan says provisional GDP growth at 0.29% for 2022-23

May 25, 2023 — 02:32 am EDT

ISLAMABAD, May 25 (Reuters) - Pakistan's provisional rate for gross domestic product (GDP) growth was estimated at 0.29% for 2022-23, the South Asian nation's national accounts committee said in a statement.

The committee also revised the final growth rate for 2021-22 to 6.10% from 5.97% earlier, according to the statement dated May 24.

