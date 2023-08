KARACHI, Pakistan, Aug 31 (Reuters) - The Pakistan rupee PKR=PK is trading at a record low of 305.6 per U.S. dollar in the interbank window on Thursday, compared to the previous close of 304.4 on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Ariba Shahid in Karachi; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

