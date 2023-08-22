News & Insights

Pakistan rupee hits record low vs dollar

Credit: REUTERS/AKHTAR SOOMRO

August 22, 2023 — 03:10 am EDT

Written by Ariba Shahid for Reuters ->

KARACHI, Pakistan, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Pakistan's rupee PKR=PK fell 0.6% in the interbank market to a record low of 299 against the dollar on Tuesday, traders said.

The rupee has continue to decline as the country's caretaker government struggles to stabilise the crisis-ridden economy.

Its previous record low was 298.93, which was hit on May 11.

