Pakistan rupee hits record low against US dollar - Central Bank

KARACHI, Pakistan, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Pakistan's rupee PKR=PK closed at 299.6 against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday in the interbank market, touching a record low for the second day in a row, central bank data showed.

On Tuesday, the rupee weakened to 299 against the dollar. On Wednesday, it extended losses and depreciated 0.2% against the dollar.

(Reporting by Ariba Shahid in Karachi; Editing by Sharon Singleton and Andrew Heavens)

