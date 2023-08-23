News & Insights

Pakistan rupee hits record low against US dollar - Central Bank

Credit: REUTERS/FAYAZ AZIZ

August 23, 2023 — 06:31 am EDT

Written by Ariba Shahid for Reuters ->

KARACHI, Pakistan, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Pakistan's rupee PKR=PK closed at 299.6 against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday in the interbank market, touching a record low for the second day in a row, central bank data showed.

On Tuesday, the rupee weakened to 299 against the dollar. On Wednesday, it extended losses and depreciated 0.2% against the dollar.

