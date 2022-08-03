Pakistan rupee gains 4.2% against dollar, largest single-day rise in years - c.bank data
KARACHI, Pakistan, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Pakistan's rupee gained 4.2% against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday's closing, central bank data showed, the largest single-day rise in years for a currency that has taken a battering in recent weeks on the back of an economic crisis.
The rupee closed at 228.80 to the dollar, up from 238.38 a day earlier, the central bank said, a day after the International Monetary Fund said Pakistan had cleared all prior actions needed to unlock much-needed bailout money.
(Reporting by Syed Raza Hasan; Writing by Gibran Peshimam; Editing by Andrew Heavens)
((GibranNaiyyar.Peshimam@thomsonreuters.com; +923018217003;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.