Pakistan rupee drops 1% in interbank as caretaker government takes over

By Ariba Shahid

KARACHI, Pakistan, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Pakistan's rupee PKR=PK dropped 1% in the interbank market in the first trading session under a caretaker government, closing at 291.5 against the U.S. dollar, according to central bank data.

The president dissolved parliament on outgoing Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's advice on Wednesday, setting the stage for a national election amid political and economic crises.

The outgoing finance minister, Ishaq Dar, had strongly favoured intervention in currency markets.

However, in his last stint in the role, Dar negotiated a $3 billion standby agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), calling the country to commit fully to a market determined exchange rate, remove controls and eliminate multiple exchange rate practices in different markets.

On Monday, Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar, a little-known politician who is believed to be close to the military, was sworn in as Pakistan's caretaker prime minister.

He will name a cabinet and head a government until a new administration is elected, and he will have extra powers to make policy decisions on economic matters.

Economic stabilisation is the top challenge with the $350 billion economy on a narrow recovery path after an ongoing $3 billion International Monetary Fund bailout averted a sovereign debt default. Economic reforms have already fueled historic inflation and interest rates.

Political uncertainty is also a factor after the jailing of former prime minister Imran Khan and his ban from standing in the election. His continued detention will raise questions about the credibility of the election.

(Reporting by Ariba Shahid in Karachi; editing by Christina Fincher and Angus MacSwan)

