Pakistan rupee climbs 4.8%, boosted by IMF deal

Updates rupee level and background

KARACHI, July 4 (Reuters) - Pakistan's rupee PKR= jumped 4.8% against the dollar in early trade on Tuesday, in the first trading session after the country secured last-minute funding from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The rupee PKR= stood at 273 to the dollar compared with the close of 285.99 on June 27. Markets were shut for the Eid holidays last week and a bank holiday on Monday.

On Friday, Pakistan secured a $3 billion short-term financial package from the IMF, giving its indebted economy much-needed relief as it teetered on the brink of default.

(Reporting by Ariba Shahid in Karachi; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Jacqueline Wong)

((Ariba.Shahid@thomsonreuters.com; +92 3442834961;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.