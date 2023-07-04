News & Insights

Pakistan rupee climbs 4.8%, boosted by IMF deal

Credit: REUTERS/Athar Hussain

July 04, 2023 — 01:07 am EDT

Written by Ariba Shahid for Reuters ->

KARACHI, July 4 (Reuters) - Pakistan's rupee PKR= jumped 4.8% against the dollar in early trade on Tuesday, in the first trading session after the country secured last-minute funding from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The rupee PKR= stood at 273 to the dollar compared with the close of 285.99 on June 27. Markets were shut for the Eid holidays last week and a bank holiday on Monday.

On Friday, Pakistan secured a $3 billion short-term financial package from the IMF, giving its indebted economy much-needed relief as it teetered on the brink of default.

