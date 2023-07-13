News & Insights

Pakistan rupee, bonds rise after IMF approves $3 bln bailout

July 13, 2023 — 03:54 am EDT

KARACHI, Pakistan, July 13 (Reuters) - Pakistan's sovereign bonds and rupee gained on Thursday, with the 2027 and 2024 maturities hitting a 10 month and over-a-year high respectively, after the International Monetary Fund (IMF) approved a $3 billion bailout for the country.

The IMF executive board on Wednesday approved the standby arrangement, of which about $1.2 billion will be immediately disbursed to help stabilise the cash-strapped South Asian economy.

The 2024 bond is at its highest in more than a year trading just under 80 cents.

Pakistan's rupee PKR=PK rose 1% to 274.5 against the dollar in the interbank market on Thursday, compared to a 277.48 close on July 12. During early trade, the rupee was up 2%.

The country, which has been teetering on the edge of default due to an acute foreign currency shortage, also got $1 billion from the United Arab Emirates and $2 billion from Saudi Arabia earlier this week.

