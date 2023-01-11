Pakistan regulator OKs up to 75% gas price hike by two companies - Dawn

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Pakistan's oil and gas regulator on Wednesday allowed Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Ltd SUIN.PSX and Sui Southern Gas Company Ltd SUIS.PSX to hike their prices by 74.42% and 75.35%, Dawn newspaper reported.

Sui Northern Gas Pipelines was allowed to raise its average prescribed gas prices for the current fiscal year by rupees 406.28/mmBtu ($1.78) and Sui Southern Gas Company by 499.28/mmBtu, the report said.

Implementation of the hike depends on an approval from the government.

($1 = 228.0000 Pakistani rupees)

(Reporting by Shivam Patel)

((Shivam.Patel@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.