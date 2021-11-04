Pakistan receives offers in 90,000 tonne wheat tender, traders say

PARIS, Nov 4 (Reuters) - The lowest price offered in a tender being held by Pakistan to purchase 90,000 tonnes of wheat was believed to be $407.38 a tonne, cost and freight (c&f) included, traders said on Thursday.

The Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) is still considering the offers and no purchase has been reported, traders said.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan Writing by Gus Trompiz Editing by David Goodman )

((gus.trompiz@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 52 18; Reuters Messaging: gus.trompiz.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.