Pakistan receives offers in 90,000 tonne wheat tender, traders say

The lowest price offered in a tender being held by Pakistan to purchase 90,000 tonnes of wheat was believed to be $407.38 a tonne, cost and freight (c&f) included, traders said on Thursday.

The Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) is still considering the offers and no purchase has been reported, traders said.

