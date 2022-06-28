Pakistan receives combined IMF targets for 7th, 8th reviews

ISLAMABAD, June 28 (Reuters) - Pakistan has received combined economic and financial targets for the seventh and eighth reviews of its International Monetary Fund bailout programme, the finance minister said on Tuesday.

On Twitter, the minister, Miftah Ismail, said the government had received the lender's Memorandum of Economic and Financial Policies (MEFP) for both reviews, following meetings last week between the two sides.

