Pakistan receives 500,000 doses of Sinopharm's COVID-19 vaccine

Pakistan received its first batch of COVID-19 vaccine doses, 500,000 from China's Sinopharm, on Monday, Health Adviser Faisal Sultan said in a statement released on Twitter.

"Thank God, the first batch of Sinopharm vaccine has arrived! Grateful to China and everyone who made this happen," he said. "I salute our frontline healthcare workers for their efforts and they'll be first to get vaccinated."

Pakistan is starting its vaccine drive this week.

