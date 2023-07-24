News & Insights

Pakistan raises power tariffs under IMF deal - PM

July 24, 2023 — 04:29 am EDT

Written by Asif Shahzad for Reuters ->

ISLAMABAD, July 24 (Reuters) - Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Monday that the power tariffs had been increased under an International Monetary Fund deal.

"We had to increase electricity prices because of the IMF deal," he said at an event in Islamabad, adding, that it would not impact poorer citizens.

