Pakistan raises power tariffs under IMF deal - PM

ISLAMABAD, July 24 (Reuters) - Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Monday that the power tariffs had been increased under an International Monetary Fund deal.

"We had to increase electricity prices because of the IMF deal," he said at an event in Islamabad, adding, that it would not impact poorer citizens.

(Reporting by Asif Shahzad, Editing by Louise Heavens)

