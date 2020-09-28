Pakistan prepares for new offshore bonds, sukuk

HONG KONG, Sept 28 (IFR) - The Islamic Republic of Pakistan has published a request for proposals to set up an MTN programme that covers Eurobonds and international sukuk offerings for a one-year period, initially.

Banks that wish to become financial advisers on the programme should send their proposals by October 26.

The B3/B–/B– rated sovereign's 8.25% 2025 notes dropped around 2.5 points last week and now hover around 108 for a yield of 6.4%, according to Tradeweb. The bonds gradually recovered steep losses seen in March of around 30 points since April to trade above 100.

Moody's put Pakistan's B3 rating on review for downgrade in May but confirmed the rating in August with a stable outlook. The rating agency cited a potential default risk on private sector debt due to the country's participation in the G20 Debt Service Suspension Initiative (DSSI) in the downgrade review, but later said that such risks are sufficiently reflected in the B3 rating.

The G20 has called on private sector creditors to participate in the DSSI on comparable terms.

Moody's also expected Pakistan's commitment to its IMF programme to continue to unlock a large financial support that will cover its external financing needs over the next 12 to 18 months.

(Reporting by Jihye Hwang; Editing by Vincent Baby)

