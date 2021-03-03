Pakistan PM to seek vote of parliamentary confidence after Senate poll setback - minister

Contributor
Gibran Peshimam Reuters
Published

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan will seek a vote of confidence from parliament after the government's finance minister lost a high-profile Senate seat election on Wednesday, the foreign minister said.

"Imran Khan and his party has reached a consensus decision that Imran Khan will take a vote of confidence from the parliament," Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi told a news conference.

