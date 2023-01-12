Pakistan PM to seek fresh economic package from UAE - report

Adds statement of Pakistan PM

Jan 12 (Reuters) - Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will seek a fresh economic package for his country from the United Arab Emirates during his two-day visit there, broadcaster ARY News reported on Thursday, citing sources.

Sharif will also seek deferment of a $2 billion loan repayment to the UAE due in the coming weeks and hold talks on finalising a $2 billion investment in Pakistan during his visit to the country on Thursday and Friday, the report said.

Pakistan's information ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Reuters.

Sharif said his visit was aimed at building further on his previous conversation with UAE's President Mohamed Bin Zayed.

"We share a resolve & understanding that the continuous efforts need to be made to further strengthen trade, investment & economic relations," he said on Twitter.

