Pakistan PM hopes to sign agreement with IMF for $1 bln loan this month

Credit: REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

January 27, 2023 — 02:42 am EST

Written by Asif Shahzad for Reuters ->

ISLAMABAD, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday said he hopes an agreement for a $1 billion loan with the International Monetary Fund will be done this month.

Pakistan secured a $6 billion IMF bailout in 2019, which was topped up with another $1 billion last year.

(Reporting by Asif Shahzad; Writing by Shivam Patel; Editing by Tom Hogue)

((Shivam.Patel@thomsonreuters.com;))

