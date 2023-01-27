Pakistan PM hopes to sign agreement with IMF for $1 bln loan this month

ISLAMABAD, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday said he hopes an agreement for a $1 billion loan with the International Monetary Fund will be done this month.

Pakistan secured a $6 billion IMF bailout in 2019, which was topped up with another $1 billion last year.

