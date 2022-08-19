Pakistan names Jameel Ahmad as new central bank governor

KARACHI, Pakistan, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Pakistan's government has appointed Jameel Ahmad as the new central bank governor and he will serve a five-year term, the finance ministry said in a statement on Friday.

Ahmad had been serving as central bank deputy governor before his promotion. The central had been without a fulltime governor since May, having been run by an acting governor.

(Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan; writing by Gibran Peshimam; editing by Mark Heinrich)

