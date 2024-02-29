News & Insights

Pakistan monthly inflation rate slows in February, finance ministry says

Credit: REUTERS/AKHTAR SOOMRO

February 29, 2024 — 06:02 am EST

Written by Ariba Shahid for Reuters ->

KARACHI, Pakistan, Feb 29 (Reuters) - Pakistan's inflation is projected to hover around 24.5-25.5% in February, with expectations of further easing to 23.5-24.5% in March due to better crops and smooth supply of commodities, the finance ministry said on Thursday in its monthly economic report.

The report comes a day before the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) will release February 2024 inflation data, and while Pakistan undertakes reforms linked to a $3 billion Standby Arrangement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Pakistan's yearly Consumer Price Index (CPI) for January clocked in at 28.3%, the last monthly CPI data before general elections held on Feb. 8.

In January, Pakistan's central bank held its key rate at 22% for the fifth policy meeting in a row and increased its full-year inflation projections.

The governor of the State Bank of Pakistan said the decision was warranted due to "elevated" inflation - which was 29.7% in December.

He said a rise in the bank's average inflation forecast for the fiscal year ending in June to 23-25%, from a previous projection of 20-22%, was due to rising gas and electricity prices.

