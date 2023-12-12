Pakistan militants kill at least 24 in police station attack -sources

By Saud Mehsud Mushtaq Ali

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, Pakistan, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Militants rammed an explosive laden truck into a police station in northwest Pakistan on Tuesday, killing at least 24 security officials and wounding several more, two security officials said, with a Pakistani Taliban group claimed responsibility.

The bomb and gun attack occurred in the district of Dera Ismail Khan on the edge of the lawless tribal regions bordering Afghanistan, the two security officials said.

The police station premises was being used by the Pakistani army as a base camp.

Several other wounded were in critical condition, said Aizaz Mehmood, an official of the state-run rescue service.

(Reporting by Saud Mehsud in Dera Ismail Khan and Mushtaq Ali in Peshawar; Writing by Asif Shahzad; Editing by Christian Schmollinger and Clarence Fernandez)

