ISLAMABAD, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Pakistan repaid a $1 billion international bond, the central bank spokesman said on Friday.

"The payment (was) made to Citibank New York," State Bank of Pakistan spokesman Abid Qamar told Reuters in a message.

(Reporting by Gibran Peshimam Editing by Chris Reese)

((GibranNaiyyar.Peshimam@thomsonreuters.com; +923018217003;))

