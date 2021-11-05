Commodities

Pakistan makes no purchase in wheat tender, traders say

Gus Trompiz Reuters
Pakistan is thought to have made no purchase in an import tender this week seeking around 90,000 tonnes of wheat, traders said on Friday. [nP6N2OP04I]

The Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) had also declined to make a purchase in its previous tender seeking the same volume.

