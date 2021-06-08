Pakistan LNG's re-issued tender receives only one offer

SINGAPORE, June 9 (Reuters) - A re-issued tender by Pakistan LNG seeking two liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes for delivery in July received only one offer, a document posted on the company website showed.

Pakistan LNG was seeking the cargoes for delivery into Port Qasim in Karachi for July 8-9 and July 12-13 in a tender that closed on June 8 and was valid until June 9.

The state-run entity had re-issued the earlier tender and added flexibilities to attract more offers after it received very high prices and not enough interest.

But its re-issued tender received only one offer, from Vitol Bahrain, for the cargo to be delivered over July 12-13 at a price of $12.7777 per million British thermal units (mmBtu). This was higher than the $11.6612 per mmBtu received for the same delivery period in the earlier tender.

The requirement for the cargo to be delivered over July 8-9 did not attract any offers, according to the document.

Spot LNG prices LNG-AS have been going up recently due to tight availibility and firm demand from China, trade sources said.

