Pakistan LNG seeks LNG cargo for January delivery

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

November 20, 2023 — 02:30 am EST

Written by Emily Chow for Reuters ->

SINGAPORE, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Pakistan has issued a tender seeking a spot cargo of liquefied natural gas (LNG) for January delivery, according to a tender notice posted online.

Pakistan LNG, a government subsidiary that procures LNG from the international market, is seeking the cargo on a delivered-ex-ship (DES) basis for delivery to Port Qasim, Karachi between Jan. 8-9.

The tender will close on Nov. 24.

Pakistan LNG had last awarded a tender in October to commodities trader Vitol, its first spot purchase in over a year, for a December delivery cargo. Vitol had bid for the Dec. 7-8 delivery window at $15.97 per million British thermal units (mmBtu).

