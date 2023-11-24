News & Insights

Pakistan LNG gets bids from OQ Trading, others in Jan import tender

Credit: REUTERS/Drazen Jorgic

November 24, 2023 — 08:42 am EST

Written by Emily Chow for Reuters ->

SINGAPORE, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Pakistan LNG Ltd's import tender for a liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargo for delivery in January drew bids from OQ Trading, QatarEnergy Trading, Trafigura and Vitol, it said in a notice on Friday.

The state-owned company, which procures LNG from the international market, issued the tender on Monday, seeking the cargo for delivery to Port Qasim, Karachi over Jan. 8-9.

OQ Trading, formerly known as Oman Trading International, offered a cargo at $18.46 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), while Vitol offered $18.58/mmBtu.

QatarEnergy Trading and Trafigura quoted $19.43/mmBtu and $19.64/mmBtu respectively.

Pakistan has struggled with spot LNG purchases after Russia's invasion of Ukraine pushed prices to record highs, leaving the country facing widespread power outages.

Pakistan LNG made its first spot purchase in more than a year in October when it awarded a tender to commodities trader Vitol for the delivery of a cargo in December.

Natural gas accounts for more than a third of power generation in Pakistan but local gas reserves are insufficient to address growing electricity demand.

(Reporting by Emily Chow; Editing by Edmund Klamann, Kirsten Donovan)

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
