Pakistan LNG gets bids from OQ Trading, others for Jan import tender

SINGAPORE, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Pakistan LNG Ltd received bids from OQ Trading, QatarEnergy Trading, Trafigura and Vitol for a cargo of liquefied natural gas (LNG) for delivery in January, according to a notice from Pakistan LNG.

The state-owned company, which procures LNG from the international market, issued the tender on Monday and was seeking the cargo for delivery to Port Qasim, Karachi, from Jan. 8 to 9.

(Reporting by Emily Chow; Editing by Edmund Klamann)

((emily.chow@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: emily.chow.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.