Pakistan LNG awards tender to Vitol for Dec spot cargo delivery -source

October 05, 2023 — 12:31 am EDT

Written by Emily Chow for Reuters ->

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Pakistan LNG Limited (PLL) awarded a tender to commodities trader Vitol for a liquefied natural gas (LNG) spot cargo for the December 7-8 delivery window, a source with knowledge of the matter said on Thursday.

PLL had received bids from Vitol and Trafigura for the latest tender seeking two spot LNG cargoes.

