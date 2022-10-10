Pakistan key policy rate unchanged at 15%, central bank says

Pakistan's central bank on Monday kept its key policy rate unchanged at 15% in a scheduled meeting of its monetary policy committee, the bank said in a statement.

It said the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) held the main policy rate having kept settings unchanged at its previous meeting in August.

