Pakistan issues tender to buy 50,000 tonnes of sugar -traders

HAMBURG, April 16 (Reuters) - The Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) state agency has issued an international tender to purchase 50,000 tonnes of white sugar, European traders said on Friday.

The deadline for submission of price offers is April 27.

Traders said earlier on Friday that Pakistan has made no purchase in a previous tender, for 50,000 tonnes of sugar, that closed on Wednesday. SOF/TEND

The Pakistan government had in July 2020 approved sugar imports to meet a shortage and cool prices after production fell below consumption levels.

A series of import tenders have been issued by the TCP in recent months. SOF/TEND

The new tender seeks rapid shipment, with 25,000 tonnes shipped within 25 days from the opening of a letter of credit on the contract plus voyage time. The rest should follow 10 days later.

The new tender seeks white sugar from worldwide origins packed in bags.

Pakistan's cabinet on April 1 put off allowing imports of cotton and sugar from neighbouring India until Delhi reviews its 2019 move to revoke the Kashmir region's special status.

