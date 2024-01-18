Pakistan international bonds fall more than 1 cent after Iran strike

LONDON, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Pakistan's international bonds fell after the foreign ministry said it conducted strikes inside Iran on Thursday, two days after Tehran said it had attacked the bases of another group within Pakistani territory.

The 2026 bond suffered some of the biggest declines at 0750 GMT, dropping 1.2 cents to trade at 71.125 cents in the dollar, data from Tradeweb showed. XS2322319398=TE

(Reporting by Karin Strohecker; Editing by Amanda Cooper)

