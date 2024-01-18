News & Insights

US Markets

Pakistan international bonds fall more than 1 cent after Iran strike

January 18, 2024 — 02:47 am EST

Written by Karin Strohecker for Reuters ->

LONDON, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Pakistan's international bonds fell after the foreign ministry said it conducted strikes inside Iran on Thursday, two days after Tehran said it had attacked the bases of another group within Pakistani territory.

The 2026 bond suffered some of the biggest declines at 0750 GMT, dropping 1.2 cents to trade at 71.125 cents in the dollar, data from Tradeweb showed. XS2322319398=TE

(Reporting by Karin Strohecker; Editing by Amanda Cooper)

((karin.strohecker@thomsonreuters.com; +442075427262; Reuters Messaging: karin.strohecker.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.