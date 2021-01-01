Pakistan inflation rate eases to 8.0% in December

Contributor
Syed Raza Hassan Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/SAIYNA BASHIR

Pakistan’s annual inflation rate eased to 8.0% in December, the state Bureau of Statistics said on its website on Friday, from 8.3% the previous month.

KARACHI, Pakistan, Jan 1 (Reuters) - Pakistan’s annual inflation rate eased to 8.0% in December, the state Bureau of Statistics said on its website on Friday, from 8.3% the previous month.

Increases in the prices of perishable food items like vegetables, eggs, pulses, fresh milk and chicken underpinned the latest rise in the consumer price index, the bureau said.

(Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan; Editing by Neil Fullick)

((raza.hassan@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More