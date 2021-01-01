Pakistan inflation rate eases to 8.0% in December

KARACHI, Pakistan, Jan 1 (Reuters) - Pakistan’s annual inflation rate eased to 8.0% in December, the state Bureau of Statistics said on its website on Friday, from 8.3% the previous month.

Increases in the prices of perishable food items like vegetables, eggs, pulses, fresh milk and chicken underpinned the latest rise in the consumer price index, the bureau said.

(Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan; Editing by Neil Fullick)

