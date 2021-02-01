Pakistan inflation eases to 5.65% in January

Updates with more details, background

ISLAMABAD, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Pakistan's annual inflation rate eased to 5.65% in January, the bureau of statistics said on Monday, from 8% the previous month.

A decrease in the prices of vegetables, pulses, eggs, spices and chicken helped bring down the consumer price index (CPI), the bureau said.

It said the Urban CPI recorded a decrease of 0.16% while Rural CPI recorded a drop of 0.29%.

The average inflation rate from July-January (2020-21) was 8.19% and food inflation at 13.79% over the year earlier period.

After touching as high as over 14% early last year, the January reading was the first time that core inflation has come down to the level of what the government of Prime Minister Imran Khan had inherited when he took office in late 2018.

"Our efforts to reduce inflation are now showing results," Khan tweeted on Sunday. Consumer price index and core inflation are both now lower than when our government was formed," he said.

Khan's opposition blames his government's mismanagement of the economy has brought the GDP down to as low as 0.4% from 5.8% his predecessor had and the inflation jumping to as high as 14% from below 4%.

IMF has forecasted Pakistani economy to grow 1.5% this year against Khan government's target of 2.3% in the fiscal year 2020-21.

(Reporting by Asif Shahzad; Editing by Himani Sarkar and Kim Coghill)

((asif.shahzad@thomsonreuters.com; +923018463683;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.