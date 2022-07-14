Pakistan government cuts fuel prices to pass on global drop to consumers

Contributor
Syed Raza Hassan Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/AKHTAR SOOMRO

Pakistan on Thursday night announced a decrease in fuel prices to pass on a drop in global prices to inflation-hit consumers.

KARACHI, Pakistan, July 14 (Reuters) - Pakistan on Thursday night announced a decrease in fuel prices to pass on a drop in global prices to inflation-hit consumers.

Pakistan is experiencing 13-year high inflation which reached 21.3% last month.

The government about a fortnight ago raised the levies on petrol and diesel sales to fulfill conditions set by the IMF for the resumption of a bailout package.

(Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan; Editing by Jonathan Oatis, Alexandra Hudson)

((jonathan.oatis@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 270-4388;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters