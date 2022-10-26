Commodities

Pakistan gets offers in 500,000 tonne wheat tender - traders

Michael Hogan Reuters
HAMBURG, Oct 26 (Reuters) - The lowest price offered in the tender from Pakistan to purchase 500,000 tonnes of wheat which closed on Wednesday was believed to be $373.00 a tonne c&f, European traders said in initial assessments.

The offer was believed to have been submitted by trading house Aston for 120,000 tonnes, they said.

An estimated eight trading houses were believed to be participating in the tender.

The state agency Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) is still considering the offers and no purchase has been reported, traders said.

