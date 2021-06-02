Pakistan gets offers in 50,000 tonnes white sugar tender –trade

Adds other offers, detail, from paragraph four

HAMBURG, June 2 (Reuters) - The lowest price offered in the international tender to buy 50,000 tonnes of sugar from Pakistan's state trading agency Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) on Wednesday is believed to be $533.90 tonne c&f, European traders said.

Offers are still being considered and no purchase has yet been reported, they said.

The lowest offer was believed to have been submitted by Al Khaleej Sugar (AKS).

Traders said other offers submitted in the tender in dollars a tonne c&f were: Sucden $564.90, Dreyfus $550.00 and Wilmar $542.90.

All of the participants were believed to have offered sugar sourced from a series of possible supply countries, traders said.

Pakistan's government in July 2020 approved sugar imports to meet a shortage and cool prices after production fell below consumption levels.

A series of import tenders have been issued by the TCP in recent months. SOF/TEND

The latest tender seeks rapid delivery, with shipment of the first 25,000 tonnes being undertaken in 25 days plus voyage time after contract award. The tender seeks white sugar from worldwide origins packed in bags.

In its last sugar tender reported on May 1, Pakistan bought 50,000 tonnes at an estimated $447 a tonne c&f, although most tender participants had offered over $550 a tonne c&f.

