Pakistan gets offers in 50,000 tonne white sugar tender –traders

HAMBURG, April 14 (Reuters) - The lowest price offered in an international tender to buy 50,000 tonnes of white sugar by Pakistan's state trading agency Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) is believed to be $520.20 tonne c&f, European traders said in initial assessments.

It was believed to have been submitted by Al Khaleej Sugar (AKS) for the full 50,000 tonnes.

Offers in the tender, which closed on Wednesday, are still being considered and no purchase has yet been reported, the traders said.

Two other trading houses were believed to have participated in the tender, with Sucden said to have offered $531 a tonne c&f for 25,000 tonnes and Wilmar offering $525.40 a tonne c&f for 50,000 tonnes.

A lower offer from a Turkish company was said to have been excluded as ineligible because of incomplete bid bond, traders said.

Pakistan's government last year approved sugar imports to meet a shortage and cool prices after production fell below consumption levels. A series of import tenders have been issued by the TCP in recent months. SOF/TEND

Pakistan's cabinet on April 1 postponed plans to allow a resumption of cotton and sugar imports from neighbouring India until Delhi reviews its 2019 move to revoke the Kashmir region's special status.

The TCP’s tender on Wednesday seeks white sugar from worldwide origins packed in bags. Rapid shipment is sought, starting within 25 days plus voyage time for initial volumes followed by phased deliveries.

A previous Pakistan tender reported on March 19, for 50,000 tonnes of sugar, had ended without a purchase after only two trading houses submitted price offers.

