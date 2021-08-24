Commodities

Pakistan gets offers in 200,000 tonnes white sugar tender –trade

The lowest price offered in the international tender to buy 200,000 tonnes of sugar from Pakistan's state agency Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) on Tuesday was believed to be $637.10 a tonne c&f, European traders said in initial assessments.

Offers are still being considered and no purchase has yet been reported, they said.

