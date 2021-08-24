Pakistan gets offers in 200,000 tonnes white sugar tender –trade

HAMBURG, Aug 24 (Reuters) - The lowest price offered in the international tender to buy 200,000 tonnes of sugar from Pakistan's state agency Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) on Tuesday was believed to be $637.10 a tonne c&f, European traders said in initial assessments.

Offers are still being considered and no purchase has yet been reported, they said.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

((michael.j.hogan@thomsonreuters.com; +49 172 671 36 54; Reuters Messaging: michael.hogan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.