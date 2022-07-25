Pakistan gets offers in 200,000 tonne wheat tender - traders

Adds other offers, detail

HAMBURG, July 25 (Reuters) - The lowest price offered in the tender from Pakistan to purchase 200,000 tonnes of wheat which closed on Monday was believed to be $407.49 a tonne c&f, European traders said in initial assessments.

The state agency Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) is still considering the offers and no purchase has been reported, traders said.

The lowest offer was said to have been submitted by trading house Falconbridge.

A large wheat import requirement following drought and the impact of higher fertiliser prices has compelled Pakistan to buy in a world market with tight supplies after Black Sea exports were disrupted by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Traders said these offers were submitted in the tender in dollars a tonne c&f by the trading houses which were reported as participating:

Offers for immediate payment terms:

Seller Tonnes offered Price

Falconbridge: 110,000 tonnes $407.49

Agrocorp: 120,000 tonnes $412.92

Viterra: 120,000 tonnes $413.44

Olam: 110,000 tonnes $450.00

Cargill: 110,000 tonnes $459.90

Offers for delayed payment in 90 days:

Seller Tonnes offered Price

Agrocorp: 120,000 tonnes $419.92

Olam: 110,000 tonnes $458.00

Shipment in the tender is sought between Sept. 1-16.

The TCP had on July 21 bought 300,000 tonnes of wheat in a previous tender all at $404.86 c&f free out, traders said.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan, editing by)

((michael.j.hogan@thomsonreuters.com; +49 172 671 36 54; Reuters Messaging: michael.hogan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.