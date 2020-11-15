Pakistan gets $370 million syndicated loan - statement

DUBAI, Nov 15 (Reuters) - The government of Pakistan has closed a $370 million syndicated loan comprising a conventional and Islamic tranche, Dubai's biggest bank Emirates NBD ENBD.DU, which coordinated the loan, said in a statement on Sunday.

Sharjah Islamic Bank SIB.AD, Mashreqbank MASB.DU, Commercial Bank of Dubai CBD.DU, Allied Bank Limited Bahrain, United Bank Limited, Habib Bank UK Limited, Credit Europe Bank N.V., and Union des Banques Arabes et Francaises were also involved in arranging the deal, which Emirates NBD Capital said was Pakistan's largest hybrid commercial financing this year.

(Writing by Yousef Saba. Editing by Jane Merriman)

