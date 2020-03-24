Pakistan further cuts policy rate by 150 bps to 11%

By Syed Raza Hassan

March 24 (Reuters) - Pakistan on Tuesday has cut its benchmark policy rate by 150 basis points to 11%, a week after lowering the cost of borrowing by 75 bps, central bank said.

State Bank of Pakistan announced the second cut in a week saying "It noted considerable uncertainty about how the coronavirus outbreak would impact the global economy and Pakistan," the central bank said in a tweet.

