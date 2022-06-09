Pakistan forex reserves to rise to over $12 bln after China payment arrives this week

Pakistan's forex reserves will rise to more than $12 billion after it receives some $2.4 billion from China in the next two to three days, Finance Minister Miftah Ismail said on Thursday

Speaking at the launch of the annual Economic Survey report, Ismail also said that Pakistani exports rose 48% and imports increased 28% in the current financial year 2021-22 compared to last year, but the trade deficit stood at $45 billion.

