Pakistan flag carrier preparing to restart Europe operations, minister says

Gibran Peshimam Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood

ISLAMABAD, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Pakistan International Airlines' (PIA) Europe operations, suspended in 2020 over safety concerns, are expected to restart in February or March, the country's aviation minister said on Thursday.

Europe's aviation regulator banned Pakistani airlines from its airspace following a scandal over dubious pilot licences.

“We are expecting PIA’s Europe operations will resume in February or March, the airline has made plans for the European operations,” Ghulam Sarwar Khan, minister for aviation, told reporters in Islamabad.

The statement comes a day after Pakistan said the U.N.'s aviation body, the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), had given the country's civil aviation regulator the all clear in terms of resolving significant safety concerns.

(Reporting by Gibran Peshimam, additional reporting by Raza Hassan editing by Jason Neely)

