Pakistan finance minister says ADB board approves $1.5 bln funds for country

Oct 21 (Reuters) - Pakistan's finance minister Ishaq Dar on Friday said the board of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved funds worth $1.5 billion for Pakistan under its BRACE programme which will be released next week.

The ADB has pledged up to $2.5 billion to Pakistan, where floods triggered by abnormal monsoon rains and glacial melt last month have killed 1,700 and caused more than $30 billion damage to the economy.

