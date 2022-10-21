Pakistan finance minister says ADB board approves $1.5 bln funds for country

Contributor
Shivam Patel Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/FAISAL MAHMOOD

Pakistan's finance minister Ishaq Dar on Friday said the board of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved funds worth $1.5 billion for Pakistan under its BRACE programme which will be released next week.

Oct 21 (Reuters) - Pakistan's finance minister Ishaq Dar on Friday said the board of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved funds worth $1.5 billion for Pakistan under its BRACE programme which will be released next week.

The ADB has pledged up to $2.5 billion to Pakistan, where floods triggered by abnormal monsoon rains and glacial melt last month have killed 1,700 and caused more than $30 billion damage to the economy.

(Reporting by Shivam Patel in New Delhi; Editing by Alex Richardson)

((Shivam.Patel@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More