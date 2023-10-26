News & Insights

World Markets

Pakistan finalises plan to extradite illegal immigrants as Nov 1 deadline nears

Credit: REUTERS/FAYAZ AZIZ

October 26, 2023 — 02:28 am EDT

Written by Asif Shahzad for Reuters ->

ISLAMABAD, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Pakistan has finalised its plan to extradite all illegal immigrants as it approaches the Nov. 1 deadline, the caretaker interior minister said on Thursday, adding that the country will not compromise on the matter after that date.

All illegal immigrants will be processed at centres being set up by the government before they leave, Sarfraz Bugti said.

(Reporting by Asif Shahzad, writing by Sakshi Dayal; Editing by Sonali Paul)

((Sakshi.Dayal@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.