Pakistan finalises plan to extradite illegal immigrants as Nov 1 deadline nears

ISLAMABAD, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Pakistan has finalised its plan to extradite all illegal immigrants as it approaches the Nov. 1 deadline, the caretaker interior minister said on Thursday, adding that the country will not compromise on the matter after that date.

All illegal immigrants will be processed at centres being set up by the government before they leave, Sarfraz Bugti said.

