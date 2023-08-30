News & Insights

Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan's jail custody extended for 14 days - lawyer

Credit: REUTERS/AKHTAR SOOMRO

August 30, 2023 — 03:20 am EDT

Written by Asif Shahzad for Reuters ->

ISLAMABAD, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan's jail custody was extended on Wednesday for 14 days to investigate him on charges of leaking state secrets, his lawyer said.

The court held the proceedings on the jail premises, he said.

