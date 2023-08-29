News & Insights

Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan's graft conviction suspended - lawyer

Credit: REUTERS/MOHSIN RAZA

August 29, 2023 — 04:15 am EDT

Written by Asif Shahzad for Reuters ->

By Asif Shahzad

ISLAMABAD, Aug 29 (Reuters) - The Islamabad High Court on Tuesday suspended former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's recent conviction on corruption charges, his lawyer Naeem Panjutha said, though it was unclear whether this would lead to his release from jail.

Khan was imprisoned on Aug.5 after being sentenced to three years jail for unlawfully selling state gifts during his tenure as prime minister from 2018 to 2022. As a result of the conviction, and with a national election expected in coming months, Pakistan's Election Commission also barred Khan from contesting elections for five years.

Khan had filed an appeal against the conviction.

"Our application has been accepted, and the sentence has been suspended," Panjutha said on messaging platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

The uncertainty over whether Khan would be automatically released as a result of the High Court's decision is due to other court orders allowing for his arrest in other cases. It is not immediately clear how the ban on his contesting elections will be affected.

(Reporting by Asif Shahzad; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

((shilpa.jamkhandikar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.